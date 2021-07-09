Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 79,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $79.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,064. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.