Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.62% of Silk Road Medical worth $45,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67,455 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth $3,242,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth $1,013,000.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $247,471.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,789 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

