Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Trading 7.1% Higher

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. 2,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 186,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.