SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.22 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $190.91 million and $4.02 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00055099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.17 or 0.00904964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005214 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

