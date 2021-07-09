Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.98. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 263,793 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 211.68% and a negative return on equity of 96.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.17% of Sino-Global Shipping America as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

