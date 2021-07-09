Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 457.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SHI opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.05. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

