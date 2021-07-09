Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIOX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 165,218 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sio Gene Therapies
Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
