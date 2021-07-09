Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIOX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 165,218 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

