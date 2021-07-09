SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of SiTime worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $114.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 0.56. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.96.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $286,137.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,236 shares of company stock worth $6,320,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

