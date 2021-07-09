SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $135,478.00 and $31.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SkinCoin

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

