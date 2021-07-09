Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,582.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,265 shares of company stock valued at $21,172,824 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,883,000 after buying an additional 7,590,442 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545,203 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $227,890,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 3,005.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $184,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $44.29 on Friday. Slack Technologies has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

