Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
In other news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,582.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,265 shares of company stock valued at $21,172,824 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $44.29 on Friday. Slack Technologies has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Slack Technologies Company Profile
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
