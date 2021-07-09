Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,410 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545,203 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,890,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,183,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,413,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,228,000 after buying an additional 4,080,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $44.29 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.30.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 494,265 shares of company stock valued at $21,172,824. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

