Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.58

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.58 and traded as low as C$27.80. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$28.28, with a volume of 76,973 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.58.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.3400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

About Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

