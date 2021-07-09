Small Love Potion (SLP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $66.91 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $98.67 million and approximately $66.91 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 72.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00055300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.43 or 0.00904014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

