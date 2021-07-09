Small Love Potion (SLP) Trading Up 72.2% This Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $98.67 million and approximately $66.91 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 72.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

