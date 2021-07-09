SmartKey (SKEY) One Day Volume Tops $811,793.00

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. SmartKey has a total market cap of $23.24 million and approximately $811,793.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartKey has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

