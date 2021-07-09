Smaugs NFT Price Reaches $0.0377 on Top Exchanges (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $1.32 million and $201,434.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00163010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.74 or 1.00242802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00950542 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

