SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Given “Buy” Rating at Stephens

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SDC. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

SmileDirectClub stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 101,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,929. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.65. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 321,439 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

