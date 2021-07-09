Smoothy Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $355,411.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00120877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00163819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,440.08 or 1.00023347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.00957195 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

