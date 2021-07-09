SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Achieves $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001774 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

