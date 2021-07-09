SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

