SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63,106.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $7.08 or 0.00020993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $63,106.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00116421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00162345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,836.37 or 1.00292143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.61 or 0.00935478 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,305 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

