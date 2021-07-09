Societe Generale Begins Coverage on UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)

Equities research analysts at Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23. UCB has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

