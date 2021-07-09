Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SDXAY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sodexo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SDXAY stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.96. 24,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,473. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

