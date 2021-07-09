Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on STWRY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

STWRY opened at $11.61 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.4432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

