Solana (SOL) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.02 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Solana has a market cap of $9.02 billion and approximately $333.94 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $33.09 or 0.00098824 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00055172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00896045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

