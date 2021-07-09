Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF remained flat at $$20.20 during trading on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.28.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

