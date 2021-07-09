SonoCoin Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $152,157.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00121067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00164138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,410.39 or 1.00171670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.71 or 0.00952561 BTC.

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

