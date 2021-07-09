Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.50. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 27,773 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.76% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

