Sora Validator Token Price Reaches $1.08 (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Sora Validator Token has a market cap of $373,948.74 and approximately $77,934.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003226 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sora Validator Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,492.54 or 0.99974690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00039599 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007326 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00057398 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000919 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

Sora Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,977 coins. The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sora Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sora Validator Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sora Validator Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.