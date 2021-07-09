South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of South State worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of South State by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of SSB opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.09. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

