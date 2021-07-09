Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,249 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 11,525 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,689,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,105,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 630,668 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $148,692,000 after acquiring an additional 120,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.