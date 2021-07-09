Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

