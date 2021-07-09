SparksPay Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $36,439.53 and $14.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,221,767 coins and its circulating supply is 10,116,138 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

