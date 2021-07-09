Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.95 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00116421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00162345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,836.37 or 1.00292143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.61 or 0.00935478 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

