Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $15.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

