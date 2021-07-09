Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires New Position in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.26% of Switchback II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWBK. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Switchback II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Switchback II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Switchback II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $922,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Switchback II alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWBK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 81,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,441. Switchback II Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Switchback II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switchback II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.