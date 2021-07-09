Sphera Funds Management LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. reduced its stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.23% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.13. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

