Sphera Funds Management LTD. Decreases Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.16% of Immunovant worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth about $4,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 259,626 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at about $3,692,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. Raymond James downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

