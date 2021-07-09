Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 1.03% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 128,183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

