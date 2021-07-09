Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) by 144.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 2.44% of LifeSci Acquisition II worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

LifeSci Acquisition II stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

