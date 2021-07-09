Sphera Funds Management LTD. Increases Stock Position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 346.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,450 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.74% of Gamida Cell worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $956,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 108.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 72.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Gamida Cell Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

