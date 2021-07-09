Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $1.18 Million in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.46% of Lefteris Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,553,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lefteris Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

