Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $1.48 Million in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKIU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

