Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $1.49 Million in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000.

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

