Sphera Funds Management LTD. Makes New Investment in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.57% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFPH. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $9,681,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $2,930,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DFPH opened at $9.94 on Friday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

