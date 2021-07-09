Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases 71,461 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 165.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,461 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.30% of Inhibrx worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INBX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 409.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 397,934 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBX stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $50.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

INBX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

