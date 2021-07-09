Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases New Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of PMV Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1,182.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $122,593.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,538 shares of company stock worth $7,529,136. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

