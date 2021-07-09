Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 150,000 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APSG. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APSG stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

