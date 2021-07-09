Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 175,000 GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIGGU. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $1,234,000.

GigCapital4 stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

