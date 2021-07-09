Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 134,010 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. reduced its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,010 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,149,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 40.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $73.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

